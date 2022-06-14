ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? ‘Joker’ musical sequel could feature pop icon, reports say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
We’re guessing this wasn’t on your 2022 bingo card.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly, pop diva Lady Gaga is in discussions to appear as Harley Quinn in a sequel to 2019′s “Joker.” Joaquin Phoenix also is in talks to reprise his role as the titular character in the film, which will be a musical, sources told the entertainment outlets.

If Gaga – who won an Oscar for best original song, “Shallow,” in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born” – accepts the role, she wouldn’t be considered a replacement for Margot Robbie, who has portrayed Quinn in other DC films, both outlets reported. The “Joker” sequel’s Quinn “exists in a different universe” from Robbie’s version of the character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes less than a week after “Joker” director Todd Phillips shared an Instagram photo of a script titled “Joker: Folie à Deux.” A second image showed Phoenix looking over the script, which was written by Phillips and Scott Silver, the outlets reported.

