Nashville, TN

As Wawa expands into Alabama, plans call for 40 Nashville locations

By Tribune Media Services
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
As Wawa continues to add stores within its current geographic footprint, the Pennsylvania-based convenience chain plans to expand into Nashville. The first Nashville store is slated to open in 2025, with the potential for up to 40 stores in the new market, the company said in a press release....

AL.com

Eater

Wawa, ‘America’s Best Convenience Store,’ Set to Bring Philly Hoagies to Nashville

“America’s best convenience store,” Wawa, is set to open in Nashville by 2025, part of its plans to blanket the city in the next few years. The brand intends to open at least 40 stores in and around Nashville over the long term, the company announced last week, continuing an expansion that will see the Pennsylvania-born mini mart open in Southern states like Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Wawa, which might be called a gas station, grocery store, convenience store, or deli, depending on who you ask, is above all known for its hoagies — which have for some time now been available built-to-order via touchscreen, and then for its soft pretzels, coffee, and iced tea. The touchscreen menu now is quite expansive, offering custom built salads, wraps, paninis, quesadillas, and even chalupas.
NASHVILLE, TN
