The Frances Fleet in Point Judith is seeing better action on the fluke grounds especially with the weather continuing to get better each week. Both the full and half day trips have been seeing some limit catches, with many more fish in the 7-9-pound range over the past few days. As is usually the case with fluke, results vary from day to day, but the bite is getting more consistent each day. Their sea bass season also starts this Saturday, so the coolers will be filling quick! Be sure to call the office or check their website to reserve your spot for a full or half day trip.

2 DAYS AGO