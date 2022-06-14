ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

La Salle College High School Grad Caps Collegiate Career at NCAA Championships as Hammer Thrower for Pitt

 2 days ago

Noah Walker in 2020 interview.

Noah Walker, a La Salle College High School graduate and University of Pittsburgh hammer thrower, will cap his collegiate career at the NCAA track and field championships, writes Johnny McGonigal for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Walker ensured his spot at the nationals at the NCAA East Preliminary Round at the end of last month. His hammer throw was both his personal best and broke the school record by almost two meters. The attempt earned him a sixth-place finish. 

“I don’t think there’s any better way to go out than go out at nationals,” said Walker. “I’m feeling good going out there. I was looking at the other numbers the guys are throwing, and I’m pretty confident that with how I’ve been practicing that I can go top three.” 

Walker’s presence at the nationals is even more of an accomplishment knowing that he arrived at Pitt from La Salle College High School as an under-recruited prospect. He admitted that he did not think reaching the NCAAs was possible. 

Now, he plans to “go out there, giving it my all and hoping for the best,” he said. 

Read more about Noah Walker in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

