Bucks County, PA

Penn Community Bank Employees Will Lace Up Their Gloves to Knock Out Hunger

 2 days ago

Penn Community Bank joins local effort to end food insecurity.Image via Viktor_Gladkov at iStock.

Penn Community Bank employees and leadership will roll their sleeves this Friday, June 17, to take part in the tenth edition of Bucks Knocks Out (BKO) Hunger. The bank is presenting sponsor of the United Way of Bucks County effort to address food insecurity.

The BKO Hunger initiative has several components: an online fundraiser, a countywide food drive, and a one-day meal-packing event.

The United Way is especially hopeful that the 2022 version succeeds. The rising cost of groceries is straining numerous household budgets, increasing incidents of nutritional deficits.

Bernard Tynes, senior vice president and director of Marketing & Data Analytics at Penn Community Bank, spoke of how this type of community service is firmly part of the corporate culture. His comments are from the Bucks County Courier Times.

“At Penn Community Bank, we see volunteering as an all-around win. Our team members genuinely love taking an active role in helping our community and we know that it strengthens personal connections.

“When our team volunteers, we build positive momentum for our nonprofit partners, which means they can help more people,” said Tynes.

Gauging the impact of this program, the United Way cited its 2021 statistics:

  • 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food collected
  • 600 volunteers packing 100,000 shelf-stable meals
  • 18 percent rise in local access to fresh-fruit

Joining Penn Community Bank in the United Way’s Bucks Knocks Out Hunger fight are organizations that include Bucks County Community College.

Image via Penn Community Bank.

buckscountyherald.com

Record-breaking Golf Classic raises over $145K for Doylestown Health

The 31st annual Doylestown Health Foundation Golf Classic was a record-breaking success, raising more than $145,000 for ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health and the Teen Volunteer Scholarship fund. The Golf Classic was held on Monday, June 6, at Jericho National Golf Club in New Hope, Pennsylvania — where...
NEW HOPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Yocco’s celebrates 100th year by starting $100,000 endowment for Mercy School

June 15, 2022 – Allentown, PA – To celebrate its 100th year as the “the Hot Dog King” in the Lehigh Valley, Yocco’s made a grand gesture to create an endowment fund with the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania to provide long-term support for Mercy School for Special Learning which has served children and young adults with special needs for 68 years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “The announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Bucks County, PA
Penn, PA
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Food Truck Festival Returns on June 18!

The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents the return of the Nazareth Area Food Truck Festival!. The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC), proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, is pleased to announce the return of their annual food truck festival on June 18th! The festival will take place on Belvidere Street in Nazareth and will feature live music and great food from the Lehigh Valley’s favorite local food trucks and eateries.
NAZARETH, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upland Square in Pottstown Sells for $85.7M

Upland Square, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown, has been sold for $85.7 million to United Hampshire U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Singaporean real estate firm that invests in grocery-anchored retail acquired Upland Square from Paramount Realty. The purchase expanded the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Wendy’s Operator Fined, Makes Labor Changes

POTTSTOWN PA – A corporate franchisee that operates the Wendy’s Restaurant located at 1585 E. High St. (at top) has been fined $15,449 in civil money penalties, and has pledged to take corrective actions, following federal charges that it “endangered” minor-age employees with some tasks, and also permitted them to work more hours than the law allows.
POTTSTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Grant awarded to help with municipal pool options

Catasauqua Recreation and Shade Tree Commission Chairman and Councilman Gene Schlegel reported the borough, with the assistance of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-133rd, has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Local Share Agreement account. Schlegel said the grant is to assist the borough with funds to analyze the options...
CATASAUQUA, PA
moderncampground.com

Investors Acquire Pennsylvania Campground for $3.8M

A group of investors, including Deepak Bhatnagar of Flemington (New Jersey) and Kuldeep Kumar of New York, purchased RelaxNation at 1500 Rock Road in Lehighton, Pennsylvania for $3.8 million earlier this month. The partners also own next-door Hampton Inn. Other investors are Dilbag Singh of Pennsylvania and Namrata Sharma of...
LEHIGHTON, PA
