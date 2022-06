Two men found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in Mandeville Sunday were both New Orleans firefighters, according to family members and public records. One of the men, who died from his injuries, was identified by the St. Tammany Parish coroner as 29-year-old Alec Mulvihill. The second man, who is hospitalized, was 25-year-old Kyle Webber, according to family members.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO