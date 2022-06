Join the Town of Kittery for a public discussion about the BL and BL-1 affordable housing zoning amendments on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM via Zoom. The event will provide information about state and local housing policy, and the zoning amendments. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share their feedback about the BL & BL-1 amendments. For more information about the BL & BL-1 amendments, please click here.

KITTERY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO