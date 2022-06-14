UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh ranked onf of top pediatric hospitals in U.S.

(WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has been ranked one of the top pediatric hospitals in the United States.

The Honor Roll is a distinction awarded to only 10 children’s hospitals nationwide.

The hospital came in at No. 6 in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

UPMC Children’s Hospital is ranked for excellence in all pediatric specialty areas and is among the top 10 in six specialties: cardiology and heart surgery (No. 3); diabetes and endocrinology (No. 6); neonatology (No. 4); neurology and neurosurgery (No. 10); pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 8); and urology (No. 8).

“These rankings are a testament to the extraordinary work of our incredibly talented physicians, nurses and other clinical and support staff who help us to deliver world-class pediatric care each and every day,” said Diane Hupp, president, UPMC Children’s. “We are committed to continue our expansion of advanced care while delivering excellence in all we do for our patients and families across all of the areas we serve.”

