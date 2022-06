Buying a home is exciting, especially if it’s your first home — but it can also be stressful and confusing. To assist those considering purchasing their first home, American Eagle Financial Credit Union is hosting a free First-Time Home Buyer Seminar on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, 221 Industry Ave., Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO