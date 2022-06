Members of the state's Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force will be holding a public hearing in Albany Monday. It's taking place from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Empire State Plaza and the panel is looking for input from the public before a final report is issued on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that took the lives of 20 people. Once that report is complete, it will be shared with the Legislature and governor. The Schoharie tragedy was one of the worst transportation disasters in the United States to happen in decades.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO