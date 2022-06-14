ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Conshohocken, PA

West Conshohocken-Based Finance Firm Realigns to Focus on Its Wealth Management Roots

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqGCj_0gACKvM400
Image via LinkedIn.

West Conshohocken-based Boenning & Scattergood has divested its public finance group, with the equity capital markets group set to follow soon, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal

This is part of a major realignment to refocus on the 108-year-old firm’s wealth management roots. Boenning & Scattergood is also planning to sell its brokerage unit. 

According to Chairman and CEO Harold Scattergood Jr.—son of Harold Scattergood Sr. who joined the firm in 1935 and had his name added to the door in 1969—these moves will position the firm to continue to grow on the wealth management side which already has around $5 billion in assets under management. 

“I believe that to continue to grow, we must identify what we are most passionate about as a firm and focus our energy there,” said Scattergood. “For me, that passion is around serving our private client group-wealth management relationships and continuing to exceed their expectations.” 

A likely buyer for the brokerage unit could be LPL Financial Holdings, headquartered in San Diego, which is considered to be the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer with over 17,000 financial advisors across the country. 

Read more about Boenning & Scattergood in the Philadelphia Business Journal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Most of Upland Square Center Sold to Investment Trust

POTTSTOWN PA – A large portion of Upland Square, the popular West Pottsgrove Township shopping center that opened during 2009, has been sold by its owners, Paramount Realty, to a Singapore-based real estate firm for $85.7 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Monday (June 13, 2022). The buyer is...
UPLAND, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Merck Employee Launches ‘Blissful Belle’ Candle Company

Ragine Williams, chief of staff for the Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence at Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, turned her hobby into a business by starting Blissful Belle candle company, writes Lisa Dukart for The Business Journals. Williams started dabbling in candle-making after...
WEST POINT, PA
MONTCO.Today

Vanguard’s Newest Edition of ‘How America Saves’ Details How Retirement Plans Should Evolve for Modern Workers

Malvern’s Vanguard released the newest edition of How America Saves, the firm’s seminal report on 401(k) plan design and retirement savings habits. Through its annual, comprehensive analysis of nearly five million 401(k) accounts record-kept at Vanguard, the report reveals additional plan design opportunities employers can address to further improve workers’ retirement readiness.
MALVERN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
West Conshohocken, PA
MONTCO.Today

SAPA-GP Hosts Inaugural Cell & Gene Therapy Conference in June

For the past 20 years, Greater Philadelphia has been home to the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the Sino-American Pharmaceutical Professionals Association (SAPA). The volunteer-supported professional organization, referred to as SAPA-GP, has filled its leadership team with executives at some of the leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the Philly area. With support from more than 4,000 members, SAPA-GP hosts numerous scientific and business programs year-round and offers mentorship and career development opportunities for aspiring students and professionals.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
DELCO.Today

3 High Profile Infrastructure Projects Would Transform Our Region

There are infrastructure projects out there that could transform the Greater Philadelphia region, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. With $1 trillion available in federal infrastructure investment funds, now is the time to put some of those projects into action. A panel of leaders from the region’s transportation and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upland Square in Pottstown Sells for $85.7M

Upland Square, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown, has been sold for $85.7 million to United Hampshire U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Singaporean real estate firm that invests in grocery-anchored retail acquired Upland Square from Paramount Realty. The purchase expanded the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Financial Advisors#Public Finance#Assets Under Management#Linkedin#Boenning Scattergood#Lpl Financial Holdings
WFMZ-TV Online

Suit filed against HVAC company, 2 employees for dishonest sales practices

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The company manager and field supervisor of a Lehigh County home improvement company are accused of using high-pressure sales or scare tactics to gain business. Attorney General Josh Shaprio announced Wednesday that his office has filed a lawsuit against home improvement company Curtis Total Service, Inc., company...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MyChesCo

Bucks County Business Owner Sentenced for $1.3 Million Tax Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Samuel Bullock, 72, of Langhorne, PA, was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison, one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,501,261 restitution by United States District Court Judge Michael M. Baylson for his orchestration of a tax fraud scheme to avoid paying nearly $1.3 million in federal income taxes, and millions more in interest and penalties.
LANGHORNE, PA
VISTA.Today

BREAKING NEWS: Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “Today’s announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy