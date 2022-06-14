More Hot Weather and Heat Advisories

An Alabama utility company set an all-time record for June power demand this week. The Tennessee Valley Authority reports that at 5:00pm Monday’s a peak system load hit 31,311 megawatts. That was at a regional average temp of 94 degrees. The previous record set for June was 31,098 megawatts on June 29th, 2012. Monday, the Tennessee Valley Authority initiated voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. That curtailment was for 2:00 – 5:00pm through Friday, June 17th, because of the expected high electric demand on its system. The TVA is asking customers to reduce electric consumption by turning off unneeded lights and by not using major appliances – such as ovens, washing machines, washers and dryers, etc. TVA is forecasting temperatures at, or exceeding, 95 degrees Valley-wide through Friday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO