Alabama State

More Hot Weather and Heat Advisories

weisradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore above-average temperatures and heat advisories will be in effect for today with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90’s across the state – and those readings, combined with high humidity will cause it to feel even hotter outside. The typical high temperature in Alabama for this...

weisradio.com

weisradio.com

Isolated Strong Storms Possible Today/Tonight (Wednesday, June 15th)

Very HOT temperatures and high humidity levels will enable strong to severe storms to develop this afternoon (Wednesday, June 15th). Some of the storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail. The storms are expected to be scattered and not everyone will get rain – according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

HOT Temps on Tuesday / More to Come

Tuesday marked another day with exceptionally HOT temperatures across Alabama, even for June. Highs Tuesday were in the mid-to-upper 90’s – which is 5 – 10 degrees above average in many cases – BUT not enough to actually break any records. We’ve listed some highs for...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Latest Weather Updates for Today and Wednesday

Isolated severe storms will be possible in parts of Alabama today, and tomorrow; the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 out of 5 (or Marginal) risk for severe weather for parts of eastern Alabama today (Tuesday, June 14th); not everyone will see rain – however with the intense heat and high humidity expected today those storms could intensify quickly and become severe.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Yellowstone closes after ‘unprecedented’ rain washes out roads

(WASHINGTON) — All Yellowstone National Park entrances have been closed in the wake of “unprecedented” rainfall causing “substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways,” the National Park Service announced Monday. Some roads have been washed out and others are covered in mud or rocks, according...
WYOMING STATE
weisradio.com

TVA Sees Record Demand for June Power on Monday / Requesting Voluntary Reductions Through this Friday

An Alabama utility company set an all-time record for June power demand this week. The Tennessee Valley Authority reports that at 5:00pm Monday’s a peak system load hit 31,311 megawatts. That was at a regional average temp of 94 degrees. The previous record set for June was 31,098 megawatts on June 29th, 2012. Monday, the Tennessee Valley Authority initiated voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. That curtailment was for 2:00 – 5:00pm through Friday, June 17th, because of the expected high electric demand on its system. The TVA is asking customers to reduce electric consumption by turning off unneeded lights and by not using major appliances – such as ovens, washing machines, washers and dryers, etc. TVA is forecasting temperatures at, or exceeding, 95 degrees Valley-wide through Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Georgia Woman Hurt in County Road 15 Wreck

A Georgia woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident late Wednesday afternoon in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that mishap took place on County Road 15 at around 5:40pm, involving a 2018 Toyota, being driven by a female resident of Barnesville. She was transported for the treatment of unspecified injuries, and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Two Georgia Residents Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two Georgia residents were arrested on drug charges Monday in Cherokee County. Jerry Acrey, 61 of Rome and Natasha Terry, age 40 from Calhoun, were placed under arrest by Cedar Bluff Police and booked into jail between 5:30 and 6:30am – charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
#Hot Weather#Heat Index#Central Alabama#The Weather Service

