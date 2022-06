Maksim Mishuk, 24, struck, killed on Fairview Parkway; no signs of impairment from other driver.Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Monday evening, June 13, fatal crash between a midsize SUV and motorcycle on Northeast Fairview Parkway near the entrance to the Interstate 84 westbound onramp. At 9:20 p.m. deputies received reports of the serious crash. After attempting life-saving efforts at the scene, they pronounced 24-year-old motorcyclist Maksim Mishuk dead at the scene. According to law enforcement, Mishuk was traveling northbound on Fairview Parkway when he collided with the SUV as it was making a left turn to the onramp. Investigators with the East County Vehicular Crimes Team believe the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash. The driver of the SUV showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}

FAIRVIEW, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO