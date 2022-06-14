Read the Chilling Short Story ‘Spiderhead’ Is Based On Free Online Now

What movies are people watching on Netflix right now? Netflix
Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick?
Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick?
Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 16:10. "Borrego" Netflix
Hours watched: 6,080,0009. "365 Days: This Day" Netflix
Hours watched: 6,110,0008. "Operation Mincemeat" Netflix
Hours watched: 6,720,0007. "Marmaduke"
Hours watched: 7,480,0006. "Jackass 4.5" Netflix
Hours watched: 12,080,0005. "Our Father" Netflix
Hours watched: 13,580,0004. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix
Hours watched: 15,990,0003. "Dangerous" Netflix
Hours watched: 18,060,0002. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix
Hours watched: 33,000,0001. "Senior Year" Netflix
Hours watched: 62,420,00011
