Read the Chilling Short Story ‘Spiderhead’ Is Based On Free Online Now

 2 days ago

If you’ve somehow slept on the excellent writer George Saunders, now is a great moment to catch up. On June 17, Netflix drops a new chilling sci-fi thriller called Spiderhead, starring Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, and Chris Hemsworth in one of his most compelling roles ever. If you like Black Mirror,...

