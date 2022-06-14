Read the Chilling Short Story ‘Spiderhead’ Is Based On Free Online Now

In the extremely bestselling parenting book, Bringing Up BeBe, author Pamela Druckerman flaneurs happily through the rules of French parenting, which apparently incubates incredibly well-behaved kids who sleep through the night, eat everything on their plates at dinner, and potty-train themselves at 3 months. Naturally, this appealed to my starred, barred, and hypertensive heart. I want to import that lifestyle. I want my kids to be chill and cool and maybe end up wearing Cheap Monday jeans while listening to house music. Whatever improves on the fickle, sleepless, whiney status quo my 4 and 6-year-olds have worked assiduously to establish. So I decided to just go full French for a little while. I wanted to see how it went.

8 DAYS AGO