The Valley Mills City Council this week blocked the mayor’s effort to sell the 496-acre municipal airport southeast of town. Mayor Josh Thayer wants to sell about 500 acres of undeveloped land, designated as a historic airport, about three miles southeast of the town along Patton Road. Because of deed restrictions and an interlocal agreement with the city of Waco saying jurisdiction reverts to Waco in the event Valley Mills sells the land, the mayor pro tem and council voted Monday to take no action on an offer of $2.5 million for the land.

VALLEY MILLS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO