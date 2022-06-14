Business Expansions Bring New Jobs to Cadillac, Fenton Area

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce dozens of new jobs coming to Northern Michigan.

Two projects in the area are expected to generate $7.7 million and 68 new jobs.

Rexair is expanding their facility in Cadillac, adding new injection molding machines and nine jobs.

The project is supported by a $48,000 grant from the state.

American Recreational Products has outgrown their facility in Owosso and plans to move to an existing facility in Fenton.

They’re adding a new fiberglass project line and 59 jobs.

The project is supported by a $250,000 grant.

Both companies chose Michigan over competing states in part because of grants from the Michigan Strategic Fund.