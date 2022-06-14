ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? ‘Joker’ musical sequel could feature pop icon, reports say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdxsQ_0gACHXTN00

We’re guessing this wasn’t on your 2022 bingo card.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly, pop diva Lady Gaga is in discussions to appear as Harley Quinn in a sequel to 2019′s “Joker.” Joaquin Phoenix also is in talks to reprise his role as the titular character in the film, which will be a musical, sources told the entertainment outlets.

If Gaga – who won an Oscar for best original song, “Shallow,” in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born” – accepts the role, she wouldn’t be considered a replacement for Margot Robbie, who has portrayed Quinn in other DC films, both outlets reported. The “Joker” sequel’s Quinn “exists in a different universe” from Robbie’s version of the character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes less than a week after “Joker” director Todd Phillips shared an Instagram photo of a script titled “Joker: Folie à Deux.” A second image showed Phoenix looking over the script, which was written by Phillips and Scott Silver, the outlets reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Back From The Slap? Will Smith Plans His Hollywood Career Comeback With Movie Sequel

Ready for his close up! Will Smith's bustling Hollywood career took a hit after he took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife's shaved head, but Smith is reportedly planning his return to the big screen with a sequel that has been a long time coming.The King Richard star is allegedly still in talks to work on the sequel to the sci-fi thriller I Am Legend, 15 years after he starred in the first film. Smith's company Westbrook Studios is said to be producing the fun...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga In ‘Early Talks’ To Play Harley Quinn In ‘Joker 2’ With Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga isn’t just a pop queen. The “Bad Romance” singer is also a highly respected actress with starring roles in House of Gucci and A Star is Born under her belt. Now, she’s reportedly eyeing a role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in an upcoming Joker movie! According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Todd Phillips is co-writing a sequel to his massively successful 2019 DC hit, along with Scott Silver. Per THR, details are scarce, but the plot would likely revolve around Joker’s sporadic, violent relationship with Harley Quinn. If it pans out, the “Edge of Glory” diva would play Harley, but not the same one that Margot Robbie played. Gaga’s version exists in a different DC universe — a musical one!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Todd Phillips
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joker#Cox Media Group#The Hollywood Reporter#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Starrer ‘My Policeman’ Drops Teaser Trailer

Amazon Studios on Wednesday released a teaser trailer for its Harry Styles-starring film My Policeman.  The romantic drama explores themes of forbidden love and shifting social conventions, with the English pop star taking on the role of Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion while engaging in a gay relationship with museum curator Patrick.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Cho, Mia Isaac and 'Don't Make Me Go' Director on Telling a Coming of Age Story Through the Lens of Single ParenthoodWhy Pink Is Hollywood's Favorite Post-Pandemic Power HueTim Robbins, Leslie Mann Depart Amazon Thriller Series 'The Power' The...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans React to Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Casting in Joker 2

We've had some pretty interesting comic book film castings over the years but Lady Gaga's potential entry to the DC universe is something we never imagined would actually happen. In case you missed it, according to reports, the pop star and actress is in final talks to play the iconic DC villainess (and sometimes anti-hero), Harley Quinn, in Todd Phillips' Joker sequel opposite Joaquin Phoenix who is already confirmed to reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Joaquin Phoenix to Return In Joker 2, Title Also Revealed

Despite back and forth rumors circulating for the last three years, it has finally been announced that a Joker (2019) sequel is happening, and there's even a title too, as well as confirmation on the return of Joaquin Phoenix. Joker took theaters by storm during its release in 2019. The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Joker 2 Fan Art Imagines La La Land Parody After Musical News

In recent weeks, there has been a surprising amount of momentum on Joker: Folie a Deux, the long-rumored sequel to 2019's Joker movie. The film was officially confirmed to be in the works earlier this month, with director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix set to return. Then, the biggest wallop surrounding the project arrived after reports confirmed that Lady Gaga is in early talks to join the film as its version of Harley Quinn. Additionally, the details surrounding Gaga's casting revealed that the film might be a musical. This incredibly specific combination of news has already taken the Internet by storm — and it looks like a piece from artist BossLogic unintentionally predicted it. BossLogic took to Twitter to share a parody poster imagining Joker 2 as a La La Land-esque musical, and remarked that he "never thought" he'd see a Joker musical.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy