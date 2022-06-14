ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bland County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alleghany; Botetourt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Alleghany and northwestern Botetourt Counties in west central Virginia and the City of Covington through 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Covington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Eagle Rock Low Moor Glen Wilton Gala Callaghan and Selma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILKES AND SOUTHWESTERN YADKIN COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windy Gap, or near Ronda, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Jonesville Ronda Windy Gap Buck Shoals and Lone Hickory. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stokes County in north central North Carolina Northwestern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Penns Store, or near Spencer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayodan Madison Stoneville Sandy Ridge Spencer Penns Store and Price. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, City of Lynchburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 13:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in central Virginia Bedford County in south central Virginia Central Botetourt County in west central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 102 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Buchanan to near Peaks Of Otter Summit to near Naola, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Bedford Altavista Buchanan Huddleston Big Island and Moneta. This includes The following Locations Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

