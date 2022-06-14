Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 13:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in central Virginia Bedford County in south central Virginia Central Botetourt County in west central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 102 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Buchanan to near Peaks Of Otter Summit to near Naola, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Bedford Altavista Buchanan Huddleston Big Island and Moneta. This includes The following Locations Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

