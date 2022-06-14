Lanes reopen on I-675 SB after car fire
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is moving on I-675 southbound after a car fire.
According to ODOT cameras, all lanes were blocked on I-675 southbound near Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Xenia Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the highway was shut down at mile marker 22.Officer calls for backup in Brookville
OSHP said the call came in at 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday and a car was on fire. They also said there are no reported injuries at this time.
2 NEWS at the scene reported the car that was on fire is on a tow truck.
Details are still limited.
