ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Lanes reopen on I-675 SB after car fire

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQzIg_0gACFvxl00

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is moving on I-675 southbound after a car fire.

According to ODOT cameras, all lanes were blocked on I-675 southbound near Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Xenia Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the highway was shut down at mile marker 22.

Officer calls for backup in Brookville

OSHP said the call came in at 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday and a car was on fire. They also said there are no reported injuries at this time.

2 NEWS at the scene reported the car that was on fire is on a tow truck.

Details are still limited.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Xenia, OH
Dayton, OH
Traffic
WDTN

Victim ID’d after multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

Oliver, the driver of the Ford was transported to Miami Valley Hospital when she later died, according to the report. The cause and manner of death have not been determined. The case is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Two injured in car-Amish buggy accident on 235

A local driver struck an Amish buggy on State Route 235 near Township Road 215, just south of Lewistown, Wednesday night around 10 o'clock. Washington Township Police reports Ashley Morrison, 34, of DeGraff, was traveling southbound on 235 when she rear-ended the Amish buggy operated by Rudy Wagler, 20, of Lewistown.
LEWISTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 675 Sb#Odot#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in NKY crash, police say

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Elsmere Tuesday night, according to police. Police were called to the area of Dixie Highway and Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was killed.
ELSMERE, KY
Fox 19

Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews from multiple fire departments are at the scene of a warehouse fire in Wilder, according to Campbell County Dispatch. The fire broke out sometime before 5:15 p.m. in the Castellini Company-owned building on Plum Street. Authorities say the fire started from a trailer that...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East on Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police confirmed. Medics transported the victim to OhioHealth Doctors West where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:00 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are responding and will handle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
peakofohio.com

New Carlisle teen dead after boating accident last weekend

A New Carlisle teen has died following a boating accident in Clark County Saturday morning. Preston Jackson, 16, was one of three teenage boys who trespassed at a gravel pit on Osborn Road, where they found a boat and put it in the water. The boat capsized when all three...
NEW CARLISLE, OH
WDTN

Police seek driver in dangerous hit-and-run accident

Just before 5:30 p.m. on May 15, a man driving a dark-colored Honda Accord struck a 40-year-old on a motorcycle by the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road. According to a release, the man driving the Honda then fled the scene, leaving the victim with serious injuries.
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy