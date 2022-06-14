ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

[UPDATE 6:48 a.m.: Major Injury Crash] 101 Blocked at Richardson Grove, Vehicle Upside Down

By Kym Kemp
mendofever.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle crashed on Hwy 101 at Richardsons Grove about 4:07 a.m., according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. According to a report from a deputy with the...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

2 people, including a teenager injured after a traffic collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 101 crash between Myers Flat and Weott

WEOTT, Calif. — A deadly traffic crash shut down U.S. Highway 101 completely in southern Humboldt County on Monday. That crash happened about 4:45 p.m. along Highway 101 between Myers Flat and Weott. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involved an SUV and two motorcyclists. The SUV driver...
MYERS FLAT, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Two Killed on Highway 101 in SoHum After Vehicle Swerves Into Group of Oncoming Motorcycles

On June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycles. The 4-Runner collided with two of the motorcycles, a red Triumph Tiger and a blue BWM 1200. The collision caused both operators of the involved motorcycles to be ejected. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner and the operator of the Triumph Tiger motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, The operator of the BMW 1200 motorcycle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for medical care. US-101 was closed in both directions for just under four hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identities of the two deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

Tragic Highway 101 Crash Yesterday Near Myers Flat—Two Humboldt County Motorcyclists Die

MYERS FLAT, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

CHP Seeking Suspect in Cutten Hit-and-Run Crash That Broke a Lady’s Arm Yesterday Morning

On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, [62-year-old McKinleyville Resident Lisa] Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Walnut Avenue, south of Primrose Street, and was parked at the curb. When Harris began to pull into the traffic lane, the front of the Honda was struck by a passing northbound vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued driving northbound. Due to the crash, Harris suffered a severely broken arm. A passing motorist, who happened to be a nurse, stopped to help and immediately drove Harris to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.
CUTTEN, CA
kymkemp.com

Truck Over Embankment Near Willow Creek

According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck went over an embankment on Highway 299 about six miles west of Willow Creek before 10:25 a.m. today. Early reports indicate that there were five people in the vehicle who have all “self-extricated” themselves from the truck. An ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on two juveniles who were in the vehicle. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Unhealthy, Unsafe, Inhumane’: Samoa Boulevard Parking Encampment Cleaned Up; Campers Offered Shelter, Services

The Arcata Police Department recently took part in a collaborative effort to transition people from an encampment on Samoa Boulevard into other forms of housing where food and services would be readily available. The encampment sprung up in a short period of time after it was announced that a Safe Parking Program would launch in the near future at 1680 Samoa Boulevard. As word spread several motorhomes and other vehicles began to park in a shoulder area adjacent to the property.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Stop and Go…HCSO and CHP Pursue Apparently Intoxicated Driver

About 12:27 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 299 near Willow Creek. In the subsequent 15 minutes since then, the female driver has stopped and started, got out of the vehicle at least once, got back into the vehicle, drove at speeds of up to 50 mph and as slow as five mph. The deputy told dispatch he believed that the woman was intoxicated.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Arcata

This afternoon a private aircraft destined for the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV) made an emergency landing in a field located in the 4000 block of Lanphere Road, near Sun Valley Farms in the Arcata Bottoms. The aircraft, which departed from Southern California, was planning to land at...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

40-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder After Shooting Her Relative in Dows Prairie Early Saturday Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On June 10, 2022, at about 3:38 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 5000 block of Dows Prairie Road in McKinleyville for the report of a gunshot victim. Deputies arrived at the residence and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

McKinleyville Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 10, 2022, at about 3:38 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. STANLEY NMN GOLAB APD Arrest or Detention...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

FBI and Other Experts Teach School Staff, Hospital Staff, Houses of Worship and Law Enforcement to Learn to Assess Threats and Defuse Them

Monday and Tuesday, the FBI Behavioral Threat Assessment and Threat Management program brought over 100 people from schools, hospitals, churches, and law enforcement to the River Lodge in Fortuna and, with the help of local experts taught them to identify behaviors in individuals that might indicate a potential for violence but they also offered tips for defusing the situation.
FORTUNA, CA
North Coast Journal

HumCo Confirms 148th COVID-19 Death

Public Health reported today that Humboldt County has confirmed another COVID-19 deaths since its last report June 8, a resident over the age of 80. Two new hospitalizations were also reported today but, according to a state database, 16 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The death reported today is the 148th in Humboldt County since the pandemic began.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, June 10

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, June 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Takes Center Stage

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
TRINIDAD, CA

