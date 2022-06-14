Wrestling star Jeff Hardy, a North Carolina native, arrested on DUI charge in Florida

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 18: Wrestler Jeff Hardy attends the WWE and USA Network help U.S Marine Corp Toys for Tots Foundation event at the NBC Experience store on December 18, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy, a North Carolina native, was arrested Monday in Volusia County, Florida, according to TMZ .

Hardy, a former WWE star and current AEW star, reportedly is facing a felony DUI charge and misdemeanor charges of violating driver’s license restrictions and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license.

According to TMZ, it’s his third arrest for driving under the influence since 2018.

He was charged with DWI in North Carolina in March 2018 and in October 2019.

WWE describes Hardy as “one of the most popular WWE Champions in history.”

Hardy, known as The Charismatic Enigma,teams up with his brother, Matt, as the wrestling duo The Hardy Boyz.

The two were set to wrestle in the World Tag Title 3-Way Ladder Match against Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday .

It’s unclear whether the arrest will have an impact on the match.

