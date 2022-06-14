ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

3 Delaware County Bike Trails Among 21 Best in Philly Region

 2 days ago

Image via Kzenon.

With more people turning to biking for exercise, it’s good to know there are hundreds of miles of multi-use trails in Philadelphia and its surrounding region

Three Delaware County bike trails are among the 21 best trails in the Philadelphia region that are sure to satisfy all of your biking needs, according to the Philadelphia Magazine.

If you are looking for a nice path to bike along with the whole family, head out to Ridley Creek State Park Trail. This five-mile track is designated for bicyclists, joggers, and cross-country skiers and its paved and flat surface makes it ideal for leisurely rides.

Meanwhile, Chester Creek Rail Trail is perfect if you are looking for a quick and easy ride with plenty of shade. That is what makes this tree-lined 2.8-mile path especially good for those who want to push themselves and do some fast riding in the summer months.

Finally, Cobbs Creek Trail provides a perfect setting for speed workouts close to home. It is predominantly paved and flat with just a few steep hills. It is also part of the East Coast Greenway, which is a stretch of 3,000 miles of connected trails.

Read more about the best local bike trails in the Philadelphia Magazine.

