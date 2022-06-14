ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Texas-based hate group was behind attempted riot at Idaho Pride event

By Jaden Edison, The Texas Tribune
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhtJH_0gACExlQ00

June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities say the 31 people accused of trying to start a riot at an LGBTQ+ Pride event in Idaho this weekend belong to an extremist group based in Texas.

The suspects were released on bond after being charged with conspiracy to riot. Police say all of them belong to Patriot Front, a White supremacist organization headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The suspects include eight people from Texas, whom police identified as Thomas Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine; Robert Whitted, 22, of Conroe; Tommy Walker Jr., 24, of Godley; Josiah Buster, 24, and Connor Moran, 23, of Watauga; and Kieran Morris, 27, Steven Tucker, 30, and Graham Whitsom, 31, of Haslet.

The Coeur d'Alene City Police Department said Saturday they responded to a call about "a little army" of people with masks and shields getting into a U-Haul van near the Pride event. Law enforcement said they also found at least one smoke grenade in the vehicle.

"Some of us were a bit surprised by not only the level of preparation that we saw but the equipment that was carried and worn by those individuals along with the large amount of equipment that was left in the van when the stop happened," Lee White, the department's police chief, said at a Monday press conference. "That level of preparation is not something you see every day."

White said it was unclear why the group targeted the Pride event in Idaho.

The White supremacist organization's activity comes less than a week after the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that recent and upcoming events -- including the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.; the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion access; and the November midterm elections -- could be "exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets."

Rousseau, who was among those arrested Saturday, is from the Dallas-area suburb of Grapevine and founded Patriot Front in 2017 -- following the Charlottesville, Va., "Unite the Right" riot, according to the Anti-Defamation League. In Charlottesville, White supremacists stormed the city with tiki torches and rammed a car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing three people and injuring dozens of others.

"They espouse racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of patriotism and preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of European ancestors," Stacy Cushing, the deputy regional director of Anti-Defamation League's Texas/Oklahoma branch, said about Patriot Front. "Their goal is to reclaim America as a White nation. They are White supremacists with neo-Nazi roots."

Last year, nearly 5,000 racist, anti-Semitic and other hateful messages were identified across the country, with Texas-based Patriot Front responsible for more than 82% of incidents nationally, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The extremist organization has hundreds of members nationwide. They are responsible for spreading racist propaganda with the intent to invoke fear and hate, said Jeff Tischauser, a senior research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center. Compared to other states, he said, the Texas chapter is "the most active."

"Members from Texas regularly cross state lines to take part in racist activism, which includes harassing local residents at the Pride parade in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, as well as traveling out of state to post racist propaganda," Tischauser told the Tribune via email. "Members from Texas also travel across state lines to destroy murals that depict Black life, LGBTQ pride, as well as memorials to victims of police violence and racially motivated mass shootings."

Since the formation of Patriot Front, the extremist group's activity in Texas has included hanging a banner from a Dallas overpass that read, "Take a knee, back in Africa," and heckling attendees at a book fair in Houston with smoke bombs and phrases such as "Blood and Soil," according to the Houston Chronicle. They have also posted racist propaganda across college campuses, the Texas Observer has reported.

Tischauser said Patriot Front has been using restrictive legislation and policies in Texas to recruit people for their cause.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive in February instructing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care for their transgender children as possible child abuse. An Austin judge last week temporarily stopped those investigations. Gender-affirming care is recommended by all major medical associations to treat gender dysphoria, the distress one can feel when their gender identity does not align with their biological sex.

Texas Republican officials have also waged a campaign against school material that includes the teaching of history and books with references to sexuality and race. In April, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he would prioritize a Texas version of the "Don't Say Gay" bill, a Florida law that limits classroom discussions about LGBTQ+ people.

Members of Patriot Front "think the Texas GOP isn't going far enough," Tischauser said.

For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project's 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.

Disclosure: Southern Poverty Law Center has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune

original here.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 213

Wayne Jaeger
2d ago

Hate groups should be treated as domestic terrorists when they cross state lines to incite riots. They should be arrested and charged.

Reply(17)
76
concerned one
2d ago

LOCK ALL OF THEM UP. They are just trouble makers and bullies anyway. They are brave as long as they are in a mob packing their guns. Probably not so much if they were alone especially without their semi-automatics.

Reply(15)
20
empath
2d ago

A Texas based hate group. Why is that so east to believe? I mean so many religious groups, oh wait, they are all hate groups under the name of religion.

Reply
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Godley, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Conroe, TX
City
Watauga, TX
City
Austin, TX
Fox News

Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, has been incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality TV star has called for his temporary release so that he can attend the young girl's funeral.
UVALDE, TX
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Group#Defamation#Mental Health#Racism#Idaho Pride#Patriot Front#U Haul
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
378K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy