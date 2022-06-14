High Gas Prices Lead to Siphoning

Built in 1868 and 1869, the Pennsylvania Railroad passenger depot in Warren was one of the few fine examples of brick depot construction remaining in northwestern Pennsylvania. The station had been unused since 1965, and its condition was sadly deteriorated, but it still retained the firm lines and character of its early days when Warren was the hub of extensive railroad activity, both freight and passenger, for three separate railroads. Several attempts were made to save the station, unfortunately it was demolished in 1986.

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO