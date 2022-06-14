ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

High Gas Prices Lead to Siphoning

By Megan Solensky
erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith gas prices lingering at $5 a gallon... people are getting desperate. Erie county saw multiple cases of of gas being stolen from vehicles over...

www.erienewsnow.com

Debra Zimmer
2d ago

Oh just wait until it hits $6 and up that's when the real Fun will start. We will have Riot's because of the price of Gas and we will see the Lack of Food in our stores because they can't afford to get it shipped in and the One person who will be responsible is non none other than Joe Biden. So you think the Summer of Love was bad you better brace yourself because this will be worse especially if you live in the City. Does anyone remember when we had Gas lines?

