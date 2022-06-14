ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Wading Pools to Remain Closed for the Summer

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- As we prepare for our hottest days so far this season, the city of St. Cloud has determined it will not be able to open the wading pools again this summer....

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
City
Lake George, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
103.7 THE LOON

How to Find Fish in Central Minnesota with Warmer Weather Coming

Warmer weather means a different strategy on how to catch fish in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says this is a big transition week with water temperatures on a sharp increase. Schmitt says your presentation and where you find fish changes. He says the increased weed growth is a location fish like to feed. Schmitt says weed edges is where fish are moving to. He says there is bait fish there and new life there. Schmitt says if you fish the weed line locally you can expect to catch all types of fish.
HOBBIES
103.7 THE LOON

This Home for Sale in St. Cloud Has an Outdoor Pool and Sand Volleyball Court

When it comes to summer entertainment, you're not going to find a better house on the market than this one in St. Cloud. This house is located at 2256 26th Ave S, Saint Cloud, and is designed for indoor entertainment with a theater room, fully finished basement, bar areas, and spacious living room. But that's not where the entertainment stops. This home sits on 1.6 acres of property that features an outdoor, in-ground swimming pool, a sand volleyball court, gorgeous landscaping, and a relaxing gazebo setup.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Summer#Lifeguards#St Cloud Wading Pools
103.7 THE LOON

Granite City Days Kicks Off Thursday with Lemonade Art Fair

Summer officially kicks off this coming week, June 21st. And with that comes St. Cloud's Granite City Days. The events officially begin on Thursday with the 49th annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair. St. Cloud State University will have several vendors throughout the campus including woodworking, foods, metal crafts, pottery, and a ton of other unique crafts from all over the five state area. It's one of those places that you can get some fun and unique items that can be great gifts for later in the holiday season. Start your shopping super early!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Grocery Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Anecdotally, grocery prices seem to have risen about 300% in the last couple of years post-pandemic. But how much have prices REALLY gone up?. I checked out a local grocer's advertisement from 2019 and compared the prices to the ad from this week. Considering that these are items in the circular, they may be sale prices and not exactly accurate as far as day-to-day price.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
103.7 THE LOON

Central Minnesota Experiencing a Heat Dome

The thermostat just got turned up in Central Minnesota. We made the switch from comfortable highs in the 70s to a stretch of 80s, 90s, and heat warnings in a snap. The term for this prolonged excessive heat is a "heat dome":. The heat dome phenomena develops when there is...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Brew at the Zoo, Lady Slipper Ride and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Get out and enjoy yourself this weekend with some family fun. Take the family to see a movie on the big screen with the Kids Dream Summer Film Series, enjoy Hemker Park and Zoo's Brew at the Zoo event, celebrate Juneteenth in St. Cloud, take a ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

10 Ways to Keep Your Cool When it’s Hot in Central Minnesota

I LOVE summer in Minnesota. I live for these few short months of intense heat and humidity we have, it makes tolerating the winters totally worth every scoop of snow. I compare myself to a lizard, I just want to sit in the sun and soak it all in. That being said, I'm not too interested in getting heatstroke. So here are a few of my favorite ways to keep cool when temps reach record highs.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Extreme Heat for Central Minnesota Today

Extreme heat is forecast across southern Minnesota this week, and agin this weekend into early next week. Extreme Heat is Minnesota's Third Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1990. The third greatest number of weather fatalities in Minnesota since 1990 has been due to excessive heat. Eighteen people have died from high heat and humidity. Only tornadoes and flooding have killed more people in the last 25 years.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Fill Your Refrigerator & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All”

They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy