By John Bohnenkamp The top 10 had a bit of a shakeup this week as the Iowa softball season heads to Week 4. ADM is the new No. 1, but you can make a case for any of the top five to be in that spot. A look at the Top 25 after Week 3. Records are through Saturday’s games. 1. ...

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO