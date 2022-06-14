ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

By CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities....

995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
FLORIDA STATE
Essence

Miami Teen Received Acceptances From All 8 Ivy League Schools

First-generation Nigerian-American, Ashley Adirika, was accepted to 15 schools, including the Elite Eight. At 17 years old, Ashley Adirika has already achieved a lifelong goal after dreaming for years about attending an Ivy League school. But things got a bit tricky for Adirika, as she was accepted to all eight Ivies.
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Princeton, FL
Local
Florida Government
L. Cane

What Florida Counties Pay Teachers the Least?

Despite the state of Florida putting aside $800 million in the state's budget to raise teacher salaries to $47,500 per year, not all of Florida's teachers have obtained this salary level. And in many cases, Florida's average teacher salary falls well below national averages.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs specialty license-plate changes

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

COVID levels soar in Northeast Florida; masks recommended indoors

Much of Northeast Florida has returned to high levels of COVID-19, meaning people are advised to wear masks in stores, theaters and other indoor public places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists Clay, Duval and Nassau counties as spots of high COVID risk based on new cases, hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds used.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia reaches 22-year record in alcohol-related deaths

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Alcohol-related deaths are rising in Georgia, especially as state health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated loneliness, and more people started binge-drinking alone. The state Department of Public Health said 2,202 Georgians died from alcohol in 2020, the highest number the state has seen this century.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Miami

South Florida Openly Gay Pastor Denied Senior Position in Church

A church in South Florida is divided after a local pastor says he and 15 others were denied a position in their church because he is openly gay. Kipp Nelson, who serves at the St. John's on the Lake United Methodist Church in Miami Beach, has spent his whole life serving and reconciling his sexuality with his religion.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Florida abortion law hit with second challenge

A South Florida Jewish congregation has challenged a new state law that blocks abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, contending the measure violates privacy and religious-freedom rights. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon County circuit court by Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor, seeks to block the law from taking effect July 1....
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Former FSU and NFL standout Corey Simon to run for Florida office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon announced Monday he is officially running against incumbent Loranne Ausley for her District Three senate seat. Simon filed paperwork Monday to run in the district encompassing most of the Big Bend. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Will DeSantis's New Florida State Guard be Armed?

Florida’s “commander in chief” Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that a new military heal beat is kicking in Florida, as the long-anticipated Florida State Guard officially has now been made operational. During a press conference in Madeira Beach, Gov. DeSantis said that he has brought on retired...
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Meet the Ga. Congressional District 2 Republican candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting kicked off Monday in Georgia for several runoff races following the May 24th primary. Today we’re highlighting the Republican 2nd Congressional district candidates: Jeremy Hunt and Chris West. They’re hoping to replace thirty-year Democrat incumbent, U.S. Rep Sanford Bishop. Out of six...
GEORGIA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL

