If you've survived a painful bout of shingles, at least you won't have to worry that it might raise your future risk of dementia, new research indicates. Shingles, caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, results in a blistering rash from nerve inflammation, and there has been speculation that the inflammation may boost the chances of a dementia diagnosis down the road, so a team of scientists decided to investigate.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO