Pitt head coach Lance White and his team went to work almost immediately after the offseason to revamp his team and improve going into next season. After a promising 8-2 start to the 2021-22 season, ACC play hurt the Panthers in the long run, as they only won two games and lost their final 10 in a row. It was a disappointing end to White’s fourth season at the helm and he and his staff knew that as well. While the team improved in many areas, particularly on defense, offensive woes hurt the team at critical moments. This turned games that could’ve gone either way and ended up going to Pitt’s opponent most often.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO