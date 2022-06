Blame-taking is a defense mechanism and learned behavior. Blame-taking is often used to keep the peace and avoid further conflict. Blame-taking is when we take fault for someone else’s poor or abusive behavior, decisions, and choices. For example, say your partner calls you names or berates you, and you take the blame, attributing it to upsetting them in some capacity or making a mistake. Basically, blame-taking is a defense mechanism that is used to justify or explain away the egregious behavior of someone we love or care for. It becomes a means of preserving the image we once had of another person or the image we want to continue to uphold. It helps us to avoid taking action (like ending a relationship that may be unhealthy) or grieving a person or relationship that is important to us.

