The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education set the total number of credit hours required for graduation at 210 during Monday night’s meeting. During the past two years, the credits required have been adjusted for students directly and indirectly impacted by the flood of 2019 and the pandemic. The school district utilized the state requirement of 200 credit hours for the class of 2020 and 2021 and 220 credits for the class of 2022. Previously the number of credits required for graduation was 250.

FREMONT, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO