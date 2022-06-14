Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Signed An “Iron-Clad” Prenup To Protect Her Multimillion-Dollar Estate Months After He Opened Up About Their “Fair And Square” Approach To Money

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...

