Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Signed An “Iron-Clad” Prenup To Protect Her Multimillion-Dollar Estate Months After He Opened Up About Their “Fair And Square” Approach To Money

By Ellen Durney
buzzfeednews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly signed a prenup to protect the popstar's multimillion-dollar earnings. Off the back of their intimate wedding ceremony on June 9, sources close to the couple have informed TMZ that precautionary measures were put in place ahead of the big day. According to...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Related
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married: Couple Marries In Intimate California Ceremony

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are married! The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer and fitness model tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Thousand Oaks, California, HollywoodLife can confirm. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” the insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
E! News

All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

All eyes are on Britney Spears in the center of the ring as she marries Sam Asghari. Although the couple's June 9 wedding is set to be an intimate affair, there was no shortage of celeb guests arriving to watch them exchange vows in Los Angeles. Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos and Britney's former conservator Jodi Montgomery were just some of the familiar faces who were spotted at Britney's wedding to the fitness trainer, which featured a massive Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage as part of its festivities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Tmz#Gq
The Guardian

Britney Spears’ ex-husband given restraining order after crashing wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged with stalking her, after he appeared unannounced at her wedding last week. After streaming a video live on his Instagram at the wedding venue, in which he claimed that Spears had invited him and said “I’m here to crash the wedding”, Alexander was confronted by security guards, arrested and taken to a local jail. Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari, her third husband, went ahead.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Dad, 69, Seen Grocery Shopping After Not Being Invited To Her Wedding: Photos

Britney Spears‘ 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, was photographed leaving a Kent, Louisiana grocery store on June 9, the same day his 40-year-old daughter wed Sam Asghari, 28, in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here, he donned a forest green t-shirt and army print cargo shorts paired with a black Fox Racing cap. The only visible items in his cart were Niagra water bottles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Britney Spears’ Estranged Family Allegedly Convinced Her Marriage To Sam Asghari Won’t Workout

Britney Spears’ family is allegedly bitter over the singer’s decision not to invite them to her wedding. In its June 20 issue, Closer UK claimed that Spears has been estranged from her family throughout the past couple of months. So, they weren’t really surprised that the “Toxic” singer didn’t send them an invitation to attend her wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS

