Environment

Full Forecast | June 14th, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother warm day today with heat index...

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/14 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: There's a pretty good chance of showers/thunderstorms south of the city (Ocean County) through midday. If they hold together, these storms will be capable of producing downpours and gusty winds. Here in the city, expect a less humid day with clouds giving way to some sun and highs in the low 80s. Tonight we'll see moonlit skies with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80.Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers Thursday morning, then a chance of showers/thunderstorms at night. In between, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. As for Friday, it will be hot and humid (upper 80s with a feels like temp around 90) with a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms.
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The workweek is expected to wrap up with a warm, muggy day before cool weather settles in for the weekend. Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and highs in the 80s in many areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Unseasonably cool weather is...
The Independent

UK weather: Britain set to be hotter than Miami as scorching temperatures hit 33C

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 33C this week as Britons bask in the first hot spell of the year. The blistering heat that is affecting Spain will sweep in on Friday bringing with it temperatures that could exceed that in Jamaica and Miami.The Met Office said a high-pressure system around the south of the country is bringing the warm weather and then as it moves east on Thursday it allows even hotter air from the south to come in.Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said it will be the first “hot spell” of the year...
WWL-AMFM

Heat Advisory is in effect

Today will be hot and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms. “Heat Advisory in effect for many lo locations today! Feels like temperatures may reach 112° this afternoon. Clouds will continue to build through the afternoon with chances for…
