Neumann University Named a College of Distinction

Image via Neumann University.

A guide for college-bound students has recognized Neumann University as a College of Distinction for its excellence in higher education in 2022-23.

It cites Neumann University as a College of Distinction for its collaborative learning, strong liberal arts curriculum, professional career preparation, required internships, and many opportunities for community service.

The guide also notes Neumann’s study abroad programs and several 4+1 academic majors, which allow students to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years.

The publication highlights Neumann’s offering of several academic majors whose graduates are in demand in the marketplace; in the fields of cybersecurity, data science and analytics, nursing, and health sciences.

In addition, the university was listed as a Catholic College of Distinction and was cited for excellence in business, education, nursing, and career preparation.

The college guide lists Neumann’s geographical proximity to Philadelphia, New York and Washington, DC, as an opportunity for professional internships.

The guide’s selection process involves conducting in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools about each institution’s freshman experience, retention efforts, general education programs, career development programs, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and other criteria.

It was first published in 2000.