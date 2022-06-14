ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5U19_0gACCtIw00

June 14 (UPI) -- As the Russian military solidified its grip on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky lamented "painful" losses during a video address Tuesday.

In Severodonetsk "the losses, unfortunately, are painful," Zelensky said during the address, CNN reported.

"The more losses the enemy suffers there, the less strength they will have to continue the aggression. Therefore, the Donbas direction is key to determining who will dominate in the coming weeks."

Russia strengthened its positions in the Donbas on Tuesday, a day after destroying the final remaining bridges to Severodonetsk.

The strategic gains give Moscow another advantage in its mission to completely control the city.

Fighting took place across the region, while Zelensky appealed Tuesday night to the international community to send his beleaguered troops further military aid.

"We keep telling our partners that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons. Our country does not have it at a sufficient level yet, but it is our country in Europe that needs such weapons most right now. Delay with its provision cannot be justified. I will constantly emphasize this when talking to our partners," Zelensky wrote on his Telegraph account.

"We made the first requests for anti-missile systems long before the full-scale invasion. And this week there will be many different important talks -- and not only with European politicians who are able to provide Ukraine with modern anti-missile systems."

Severodonetsk is the last major city in eastern Ukraine that's still under partial Ukrainian control. A victory by Russian troops would make it easier for them to capture the entire Donbas region -- which has been Moscow's top goal of the war for about two months.

Prior to Zelensky's address Tuesday, Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian fighters are still in control of "part of the city" -- but Russia's attack on the bridges is expected to make it even more difficult for Ukrainian fighters and harder to evacuate civilians.

Also Tuesday, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said the number of children killed in the conflict sits at 288, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Estimates of Russia's control in Severodonetsk and the Donbas vary by source. Moscow has claimed that it controls more than 90% of the region and Ukrainian officials in the Donbas have put the figure in Severodonetsk somewhere between 70% and 80%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Agca_0gACCtIw00
A damaged road is seen near Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on June 2. Russian forces have been trying to take control of the Donbas, which includes Severodonetsk and many other locations, for about two months. Photo by EPA-EFE

Eduard Basurin, deputy leader of the unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic's People's Militia, said Monday some Ukrainian fighters were trapped in Severodonetsk and they must surrender or die.

The British Defense Ministry said Tuesday that while Russian forces are making net gains in Severodonetsk, they also seem to be making some gains in the Kharkiv sector for the first time in several weeks. Kharkiv is located in northeastern Ukraine and was the focus of a Russian offensive from the start of the war in February to the middle of May.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian troops and kept control of Kharkiv, which is Ukraine's second-largest city after the capital Kyiv.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduard Basurin
Person
Serhiy Haidai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Equipment#Luhansk#Mariupol#Russian#Ukrainian#Cnn#European
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
380K+
Followers
59K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy