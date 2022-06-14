ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD POLL : Do you currently prefer DC or Marvel movies?

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Ashkara who was picked...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Spiderhead - Review

It might be a result of the Netflix algorithm, but the fact that you might not have noticed that Joseph Kosinski, director of the biggest hit movie of the year so far, Top Gun: Maverick, has a new film out on Netflix this week featuring its major star, Miles Teller, and Avenger Chris Hemsworth, is slightly telling of the current state of Netflix’s state in the great streaming wars of the early 2020s – there is little advertisement or promotion for this film and it’s a real shame as there’s a movie in here. It’s real – a world away from the franchises that Kosinski has brought to screen, and despite some problems, a lot of fun.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which is your favorite Season of Fresh off the Boat?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Amiibos who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Playboy of the West Indies review – feelgood musical that fails to click

Something’s not quite right. The sound mix is off, but it’s not just that. On paper, the idea seems promising: take Mustapha Matura’s hit adaptation of JM Synge’s classic drama and turn it into a feelgood musical. Matura’s play time-travels Synge’s story from the early 1900s to the 1950s and shifts the location from the wild west coast of Ireland to a fishing village in Trinidad, home of calypso, that rhythmically insouciant-sounding music with its mocking, satirical, hard-hitting words. It should be a perfect fit for the tale of the insignificant farm lad who wins love and renown among strangers in a bar with the tall story of how he murdered his father.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Tom Swift - Episode 1.06 - ...And The Misbegotten Mustang - Press Release

Tom (Tian Richards) finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) is startled when a worried Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) surprises her while she’s in her car applying lipstick and triple checking her already flawless makeup in the mirror after a visit to the gym. Lastly, Rowan (Albert Mwangi) issues a strong warning to Isaac.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sequel Series - in Development at HBO

The network has entered into early development on its first sequel to its blockbuster fantasy drama: A live-action spin-off series centered on the fan-favorite character Jon Snow, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role should a series move forward. The actor was twice nominated...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
spoilertv.com

Wilderness - Jenna Coleman & Oliver Jackson-Cohen To Star

Jenna Coleman (The Serpent) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) have been cast as co-leads of Amazon Original drama series, Wilderness, from Firebird Pictures. Filming begins this month in the U.S., Canada and UK, with the series launching on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories. Source:
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Big Cigar - Tiffany Boone Cast

Tiffany Boone (Hunters) is set to star alongside Andre Holland in The Big Cigar, the Apple TV+’s limited series that chronicles the story of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton’s escape to Cuba, from Claws showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois, Don Cheadle, Joshuah Bearman and Warner Bros. TV. Written...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Rehearsal - Premiere Date Press Release

The HBO Original six-episode comedy series, THE REHEARSAL, from Nathan Fielder, debuts FRIDAY, JULY 15 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Synopsis: Nathan Fielder ("Nathan For You," "HBO’s How To with John Wilson") returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?
TV SERIES
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion| Exploding stereotypes, at least in fantasy

She’s not exactly starving for affirmation. To the contrary, Malala Yousafzai is a global icon. Since 2012 when, as a 15-year-old Pakistani girl, she survived being shot in the head by a Taliban thug, she has met with heads of state, addressed the United Nations and won the Nobel Peace Prize. It says something,...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

A Friend Of The Family - Joe Chrest Joins Cast

Joe Chrest (Stranger Things) has been tapped for a heavily recurring role in A Friend of the Family, Peacock’s limited series from Nick Antosca and UCP. Chrest will play Bishop Matthew Paulsen, a local bishop in Pocatello, ID. He is an important authority figure in the Brobergs’ life and plays a powerful role in the community. He believes in protecting members of his congregation and will make choices that he believes are righteous but later regrets.
POCATELLO, ID
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Cha Cha Real Smooth - Review

Cha Cha Real Smooth is the kind of movie that you probably know whether or not you’re going to like it going in, and Sundance twee indie film probably wasn’t the highest on my hyped-list. Debuting on AppleTV+ on Friday, directed by and starring Cooper Raiff, the film takes a 22 year old Andrew back to his hometown in New Jersey post college trying to figure out his life whilst striking up a unique friendship with a mother and daughter, played by Dakota Johnson and Vanessa Burghardt respectively.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Industry - Season 2 - Premiere Date Announced + Promotional Photos

The eight-episode second season of HBO drama series INDUSTRY, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, debuts MONDAY, AUGUST 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. INDUSTRY gives an insider's view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young...
TV SERIES

