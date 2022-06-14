How To Pick Out A Hell's Kitchen Winner, According To Ariel Fox - Exclusive

Cooking shows have been around for a long time. In America, the first-ever cooking show on a TV network made its debut in 1946 and was called "I Love to Eat." It was simple in concept and featured pioneering culinary legend James Beard showing people how to cook at home (via IMDb). In subsequent years, Julia Child came to capture our attention with her French cooking, and not too long after that, the world saw the top pop off the cooking world with the launch of the television Food Network in 1993 (via Grub Street). Pretty soon, the likes of Emeril Lagasse, Marcus Samuelsson, Nigella Lawson, and Bobby Flay were showing us how to cook. However, according to The Atlantic, the focus of airing cooking shows about cooking started to evolve in the early 2000s and the world saw the advent of the cooking competition show. "Iron Chef America" and "The Next Food Network Star" kicked this trend off and really got that party started.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 HOURS AGO