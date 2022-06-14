ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

How To Pick Out A Hell's Kitchen Winner, According To Ariel Fox - Exclusive

By Hanna Claeson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two-time "Hell's Kitchen" survivor (and 2018 season champion) Ariel Fox may be a guest judge on "Beat Bobby Flay," however — as she exclusively dished to Mashed, she said, "I don't think I'm done with competing." This is an all-points bulletin directed at anybody who comes up against Fox in the...

Mashed

The Beat Bobby Flay Question That Stumped Sunny Anderson

Celebrity chef and meme queen Sunny Anderson is hilarious on and off-screen, especially when Bobby Flay is the butt of the joke (or the object of her affection). As a judge on "Beat Bobby Flay," Anderson is dedicated to bringing down the king of cooking competitions, but we know she has a lot of love for the Iron Chef from her Instagram posts. Last year, on Flay's birthday, she posted an iconic vintage photo of the chef in a Smokey the Bear Ranger costume, "striking that 'I just made crispy rice' stance." Although the photo was clearly poking fun at the "Throwdown" star, Anderson ended the post on a sincere note, saying that the world is a better place with him in it.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Here's How Many Restaurants Gordon Ramsay Really Owns

Gordon Ramsay has made a name for himself as one of the most renowned chefs in the world. He might be a culinary professional, but he's also a popular television personality who earned a reputation for his ability to somehow insult a chef and make the audience laugh all at once. Ramsay certainly doesn't hold back when it comes to criticism, but he gives praise where it's deserved. He's hosted shows such as "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen," all of which have helped him build his tough reputation.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The New Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Will Be The Biggest One Yet

British chef Gordon Ramsay has certainly left his mark on the United States. He's hosted numerous television shows based in the U.S., including "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen." Ramsay also owns plenty of restaurants around the country, with new locations popping up regularly. Ramsay opened his first-ever U.S. establishment...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Bobby Flay
TheWrap

Michael Symon to Lead Food Network Series ‘BBQ USA’ (Exclusive)

Food Network star, award-winning restaurateur and chef Michael Symon will lead the channel’s new series “BBQ USA,” which will see him journey to nationwide barbecue competitions. The six-episode show will premiere July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with weekly episodes also streaming on Discovery+. The hour-long primetime...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Preempted Nationally Today

Once again, news coverage of the hearings regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building has impacted the daytime schedule. This time, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL has been preempted nationally on June 16. However, there is a bright side to this because it means that Thursday’s episode will...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Unexpected Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Your Cake Recipes

For many dessert lovers, the question isn't when to bake a cake, but when not to. Cakes are a symbol of celebration, and there is always something to celebrate. Birthdays obviously call for colorful funfetti creations, while tiered cakes are reserved for the guests of a wedding. And for a smaller afternoon treat, there are the beloved mini cakes we know as cupcakes.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Kim Kardashian's Go-To McDonald's Order

Kim Kardashian lives her life under a microscope, whether it's being filmed for her hit reality series or being chased by the paparazzi. Her loyal fans want to know everything, from what she eats on a date with Pete Davidson to her favorite Cheetos flavor. Fans may be surprised to...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

We haven’t even seen a second of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, yet a war of words is already brewing between the cast members. Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley have been going back and forth this past week after Vicki committed the cardinal sin of dissing Blue Stone Manor. After catching wind of […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Exclusive: Christel Khalil Reveals How Cane’s Mistakes Prepared Lily For a Future With Billy

“With Cane, there was no space to think about anything else.”. Ask any longtime viewer of The Young and the Resstless, and they’ll tell you that the Lily we see on screen today is a far cry from the one we first met almost two decades ago. Like the rest of us, the character has gone through things which have forever changed her, from having cancer to the tragic accident which took Hilary’s life and saw Lily spending time behind bars.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Top chef and founder of iconic Sydney fusion burger chain mysteriously dies at the age of 38 - two years after assaulting his girlfriend in a jealous rage: 'Words can barely express our grief'

A Sydney chef who has worked in Michelin star restaurants throughout the United Kingdom and Canada has died. Kerby Craig unexpectedly died on June 9, just days before the 10 year anniversary of launching his Japanese fusion burger chain, Ume. 'Words can barely express our grief,' a tribute posted to...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Giada DeLaurentiis Was Discovered For Everyday Italian

From all appearances, be it on her TV shows, the pages of her books, or on social media, Giada De Laurentiis was born to cook and entertain people. The entertainment business is in her blood, after all: Her maternal grandfather was the renowned movie producer Dino De Laurentiis; her grandmother, Silvana Mangano, was a movie star in Italy; her mother, Veronica De Laurentiis, is an actor and author; and her father, Alex De Beneditti, is an actor and producer (via The Daily Meal).
TV SHOWS
Mashed

What Andrew Zimmern Really Thinks About Cooking Competition Shows

Cooking shows have been around for a long time. In America, the first-ever cooking show on a TV network made its debut in 1946 and was called "I Love to Eat." It was simple in concept and featured pioneering culinary legend James Beard showing people how to cook at home (via IMDb). In subsequent years, Julia Child came to capture our attention with her French cooking, and not too long after that, the world saw the top pop off the cooking world with the launch of the television Food Network in 1993 (via Grub Street). Pretty soon, the likes of Emeril Lagasse, Marcus Samuelsson, Nigella Lawson, and Bobby Flay were showing us how to cook. However, according to The Atlantic, the focus of airing cooking shows about cooking started to evolve in the early 2000s and the world saw the advent of the cooking competition show. "Iron Chef America" and "The Next Food Network Star" kicked this trend off and really got that party started.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appetit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Li’s Rocked When Sheila Shows Up on Her Doorstep — and Hope Catches Eric in a Pillow Fight With Donna

At Forrester Creations, Carter tells Ridge that Paris isn’t dating Zende anymore and he’s okay with him seeing her. Ridge mocks, “Oh, Zende’s okay with it!” and asks Carter to explain what’s going on. Carter feels in limbo and is frustrated. He can see what he wants in front of him, but can’t have it. Taylor walks in and Carter leaves them to talk. Ridge fills her in on Paris going from Zende to Carter. He senses his friend isn’t all that happy about it and is worried about him. He’s worried about a lot of people lately. Talk turns to Steffy and Taylor remarks on their daughter trying to face a future without Finn.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

How Alton Brown Feels About Cohosting The Iron Chef Reboot - Exclusive

Alton Brown was used to running a one-man show as the longtime host of "Iron Chef America." His job was to traverse the Kitchen Stadium, checking in with the competing chefs, keeping tabs on all the action, and helping all of us at home understand what was happening during each high-stakes, fast-paced challenge.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Why Giada De Laurentiis' First Restaurant Was A Win For Women

As if embarking on a career you're so ardent about isn't difficult enough, it takes breaking many more barriers when you are a woman. There are obstacles at every turn, and opportunities seldom present themselves. However, we've seen many real-life wonder-women tackle gender discrimination and conquer the male-dominated industries. Take an example of the male-dominated culinary industry that is notoriously difficult for women. There is an acclaimed documentary film titled "Her Name Is Chef" that showcases how six highly talented chefs rose to the top in the food industry.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Community Policy