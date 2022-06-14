ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New York Firm Checks Out Chester Site for $6.4B LNG Export Terminal

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwTxJ_0gACAEcv00
The GWSI warehouse in Chester being looked at by Penn LNG for an LNG export terminal.Image via Heather Khalifa, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

New York firm Penn LNG is considering a $6.4 billion liquefied natural gas export terminal at a 60-acre warehouse property in Chester, writes Andrew Maykuth for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

But Michael Gerace, the owner of the GWSI warehouse at Front and Lloyd streets, site of a former Ford assembly plant, says the property is not for sale.

Penn LNG, founded by a Philadelphia native, wants to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s high levels of shale gas and current worldwide demand and is looking at the Chester site or a Philadelphia waterfront location.  

Chester is a financially stressed city under state receivership. Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said the city would welcome the tax revenue and job opportunities.

“Would liquid fuels be a financial boon to the city?” said Kirkland. “Yes, it would probably put us in a great financial position for decades to come.”

Environmentalists and community activists strongly oppose LNG plants as big polluters that pose a safety risk, while keeping the nation dependent on fossil fuels.

Penn LNG is promoting the proposed plant as “the greenest and cleanest export facility in the United States.”

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about this proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in Chester.

Experience what life is like on board a floating LNG facility in Austrailia.

