ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Immaculata Receives Grant to ‘Fully Engage Next Generation’ of Special Education Teachers

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHZO2_0gAC4ez800
Image via Immaculata University.

Immaculata University has received the Special Education Performance Grant 2022-2024: Developing Future Special Educators from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The grant provides $25,000 funding through the 2024 academic year. The goal of the grant is to recruit future special education professionals.

“The teaching shortage affects all areas, including special education,” said Dr. Melissa Reed, chair of the Immaculata University Education Division. “This grant allows us to fully engage the next generation of teachers who may be interested in a career teaching and supporting students with disabilities.”

Through experiential learning, high school and college students will support students with disabilities through participation in structured activities, programs, and events. Immaculata’s education faculty members will provide guidance and oversight during these learning opportunities. Chester Upland School District, which was also awarded the grant, is partnering with Immaculata.

Also, the grant allows Immaculata and other educational institutions to work collaboratively to attract, retain, and prepare current education majors for a career in special education. An emphasis on retaining and supporting new graduates already working in special education is a focus of the grant, along with encouraging paraeducators to obtain certification through mentorships and professional development. Plans to develop three asynchronous special education courses, allowing paraeducators to become certified special educators, is underway.

Other innovative initiatives include supporting an annual spring special education conference to support retention for those working in the field of special education. Launching a chapter of the nonprofit Best Buddies at Immaculata, and then collaborating with local high school chapters of Best Buddies, will create opportunities to support the success of students with disabilities through experiential learning.

“Receiving the Special Education Performance Grant to help recruit future special ed teachers is an honor. I am excited to partner with Immaculata to provide students from Chester Upland School District the opportunity to support this important initiative,” said Dr. Craig Parkinson, superintendent of Chester Upland School District, who earned his Ed.D. from Immaculata in 2011.

For more information about Immaculata’s education degree programs, contact Admissions at admiss@immaculata.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Community College of Philadelphia to forgive $1.4 million in student debts

The Community College of Philadelphia is paying off students' unpaid account balances for the second year in a row. The college is using $1.4 million in federal funding to forgive the debts of 1,900 students who were enrolled during the 2021 summer and fall semesters. Last summer, CCP used $2.75 million to cover the debts of nearly 3,500 students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mocoshow.com

MCPS Chief of Staff, James D’Andrea, to Become Principal at Cheltenham High School in Pennsylvania

Current MCPS Chief of Staff, James D’Andrea, has been announced as principal of Cheltenham High School, effective Friday, July 1, 2022. D’Andrea, who is still listed on the MCPS website as Chief of Staff, was appointed to the position on June 10th, 2021, but did not begin to serve in the position until July 1, 2021. Cheltenham High School is located in Wyncote, PA, which is coincidentally in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The full press release from the school district can be seen below:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Chester, PA
Education
City
Chester, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Accountant II: Chester County Library, Exton. This position will maintain the General Ledger,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free

Earlier this year, Community College of Philadelphia announced the expansion of the Octavius Catto Scholarship⁠ — a pivotal anti-poverty initiative between the College and City of Philadelphia aimed at making college more accessible for every Philadelphia resident. Catto Scholars are full-time College students who receive last-dollar funding to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Graduates from these NJ colleges are likely to make more money

Three colleges/universities in the Garden State make a top-50 list of the U.S. schools with the highest alumni salaries among bachelor's-degree graduates. In fact, one New Jersey institution comes in as the highest-ranked public school on the list. OnlineU used salary data released in March 2022, for students who graduated...
COLLEGES
the University of Delaware

Applications accepted for DTCC Tuition Waiver Exchange Program

The University of Delaware Human Resources is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 Tuition Waiver Exchange Program lottery with Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC). This exchange program waives the fall and spring tuition for one dependent enrolled on a full-time basis (a minimum of 12 credit hours) in a degree-granting...
NEWARK, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Parkinson
VISTA.Today

TLC Leadership Academy Honors Seniors

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth’s Leadership Academy hosted a Graduation Ceremony for their Class of 2022 students at the John James Audubon Center on June 1, 2022. The Academy, located in Audubon, is an accredited and licensed private academic school providing education, coaching, and counseling to students in grades 7 through 12.
AUDUBON, PA
phillygoes2college.org

Philly 11th-12th Graders: Take Classes & Earn College Credit at Penn for FREE

The Young Scholars High School Program allows outstanding juniors and seniors attending a local high school to take college courses (and earn college credit) in the fall and spring semesters. In the Young Scholars Program, you can pursue your discipline beyond the level offered in secondary schools, get a head start on your college requirements, or explore a brand-new field that interests you. It’s an exciting chance to explore new ideas and experience life in a college classroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immaculata University#Special Educators#College
VISTA.Today

BREAKING NEWS: Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “Today’s announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Military Academy Graduates Class of 2022

With the traditional tossing of their covers, these 36 VFMA graduates will go on to colleges such as MIT, Syracuse, the Merchant Marine Academy, among other prestigious universities. Valley Forge Military Academy has awarded 36 Cadets with their high school diplomas as part of the 94th annual commencement ceremony. The...
VALLEY FORGE, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington's Northwest youth get a new opportunity to enjoy being outside

Kids in the Northwest section of the city saw a new outdoor attraction unveiled Friday across the street from the Wilmington Police Athletic League. "Bring the kids up, because that's what today's about. It's about them," said state Sen. Darius Brown Friday, June 10, 2022. "They are our main attraction this afternoon...as we celebrate today."
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Teressa P.

A Special Thank You To Nurses - Hospital Heroes

Thanks to all nurses before, during, and after the pandemic. It took me six months to try to explain what my and I family went through with COVID-related hospitalizations in West, Northwest Philadelphia, and Montgomery and Delaware counties. My story is a work in progress as I tried to remove as much emotion from detailing our experiences, but I’m still mourning the loss of a loved one as I live and learn about #LongCOVID.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy