Larry Cavallaro, 75, a former gallery owner in Flagler Beach, pleaded guilty today to raping a woman at his home in Beverly Beach in December 2017. He could have faced up to 15 years in prison, 30 years had he been found guilty on the original charge. But he will not serve more than the one day in jail, a day he served in 2019, when he was initially booked on the accusation and promptly posted $100,000 bail.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO