The annual celebration of Buffalo Days continues for 2022 with something to offer to all ages and all interests. The new food court area begins today near the Splashpad in downtown Buffalo, and runs through Saturday. Other Wednesday events include Dazzlin’ Dave at the Buffalo Library and a 500 card tournament at the Buffalo Community Center. This evening, it’s Royal Treats with the Buffalo Royalty at the Buffalo Dairy Queen. From 5 to 6 PM, bring a food or monetary donation for the Buffalo Food Shelf and enjoy a free Dilly Bar with the Buffalo Royalty.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO