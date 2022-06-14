Second Annual Celebrating Juneteenth In JoCo

On June 19, 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived on the island of Galveston, Texas. His mission was to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that all people who were previously slaves were now free. This document had been signed two years earlier but could not be enforced because southern states were still under confederate control. The General marched his troops through the streets of Galveston reading General Order No. 3, transmitting the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to all those who had formerly been slaves. The following year, freedmen in Texas organized a celebration of these events, which became an annual event. Juneteenth gained recognition over the decades and became a federal holiday in 2021.

