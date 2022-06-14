ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Second Annual Celebrating Juneteenth In JoCo

jocoreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD – The second annual Celebrating Juneteenth in JoCo will take place on Saturday, June 18 in Smithfield. Events begin with a parade at 10:30am. Participants...

jocoreport.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
neusenews.com

Neuse Regional Libraries Offer Community Juneteenth Celebration

On June 19, 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived on the island of Galveston, Texas. His mission was to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that all people who were previously slaves were now free. This document had been signed two years earlier but could not be enforced because southern states were still under confederate control. The General marched his troops through the streets of Galveston reading General Order No. 3, transmitting the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to all those who had formerly been slaves. The following year, freedmen in Texas organized a celebration of these events, which became an annual event. Juneteenth gained recognition over the decades and became a federal holiday in 2021.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Students Attend UMO Ag Fest

MOUNT OLIVE – The University of Mount Olive recently hosted its 7th Annual AgFest event to promote and celebrate awareness of agriculture and other academic opportunities at UMO. The event was attended by more than 1,600 FFA students and 200 advisors from 74 schools across North Carolina. “The purpose...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Zebulon event for horse lovers celebrates Juneteenth

This Sunday marks Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. You can celebrate this historic moment June 17-18 at an event that unites horse lovers and the community -- the Heels, Hoofs and Wheels Juneteenth Explosion. Reporter: Ken Smith.
ZEBULON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
cbs17

New 50-acre Durham park to honor prominent Black figures

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- A new 50-acre park in Durham will open this weekend, and the park’s name will pay honor to two prominent Black figures. Durham Parks and Recreation will host a Grand Opening Celebration for Merrick-Moore Park at 632 N. Hoover Road on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

SSS High Student Wins 7th District Art Competition Winner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) has announced Smithfield-Selma High School student Courtney Lassiter as the winner of the 2022 7th Congressional District Art Competition. Lassiter’s piece, “Blue Ridge”, will be displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol along with other winners from congressional districts across the...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

Farmville school remembers beloved cafeteria manager

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Middle School honored beloved cafeteria manager Cindy Warrick by planting a rose bush Wednesday. Warrick worked for Pitt County Schools for 22 years. She died in February. Those who knew Warrick said no student went without a meal on her watch. “Mrs. Warrick meant a lot to this community,” Farmville […]
FARMVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joco#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Food Truck#Hbcu
jocoreport.com

Sylvia Pearce Thompson

Sylvia Gaye Pearce Thompson, 81, passed away at Kitty Askins Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. A native of Johnston Co., she was the daughter of the late Jarvis and Maddie Evans Pearce. She was a member of the Church of Faith in Selma. Memorial service will be conducted...
SELMA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WRAL News

100 miles of shopping: 301 Endless Yard Sale is this weekend

Weldon, N.C. — If you love yard sales, then this weekend you need to hit the road for the ultimate yard sale along U.S. Highway 301. The 301 Endless Yard Sale features tons of vendors lined up along the highway between Weldon and Dunn. The sale extends through five counties (Halifax, Wilson, Nash, Johnston and Harnett) and includes everything from antiques and collectibles to clothing and toys.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

What you need to know about the Capital City Juneteenth Festival

RALEIGH, N.C. — Events across the state are in place to celebrate Juneteenth. One of them is happening in Raleigh on Saturday, June 18. The Capital City Juneteenth Celebration takes place June 18 from 1-6 p.m. at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The event is free. Juneteenth is a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County approves new meal prices for 2022-23 school year

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Education approved an increase in meal prices for the 2022-23 school year during its June meeting, the school system announced Tuesday. Cumberland County Schools Child Nutrition submitted a meal price increase of $0.50 because it said the average cost of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

2022 Johnston County Athletic Hall Of Fame Recipients Named At Annual Banquet

Johnston County Public Schools inducted six new members to the Johnston County Athletic Hall of Fame on May 7, during the annual Hall of Fame Banquet held at Princeton High. In the fall of 2005, the high school athletic directors and principals met with JCPS administrators and presented the need to preserve the accomplishments and memories of the men and women who established athletic history in Johnston County.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

SCS custodial staff honored

On June 8, Sampson County Schools held its annual Custodial Meeting at Lakewood High School. All custodians in the county met to receive training, enjoy a guest speaker (Pastor Leonard Henry), some great music (Kiyah Braxton from Lakewood High), lunch from Southern Style BBQ & Chicken and door prizes donated by Mr. Lee Holcomb from Josten’s. Sampson County Fire Marshals (Josh Deaver and Prentice Madgar) also attended the meeting and presented information that is an important part of keeping our students, staff and first responders safe. Many vendors also presented important information and hands-on training including Brame, Seven Oaks Supply, JMG Technical, and Cintas. The meeting was a huge success, and the Plant Operations Department at Sampson County Schools wants the custodial staff to know that ‘you are a difference maker!’
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

The joy and history of Juneteenth

Cities and towns across North Carolina are preparing for some of their biggest Juneteenth celebrations in years. Last year, Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday. June 19, 1865, is the day the last enslaved African Americans were officially notified of their freedom. This weekend, there are plans for everything from...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy