Safe Harbor — Selected by Customer Vote — Benefits from Subaru’s 2022 ‘Share the Love’ Campaign

Safe Harbor was the beneficiary of Subaru's 2022 "Share the Love" campaign. Image via yocamon at iStock.

Safe Harbor of Chester County received more than $3,000 in support recently from Subaru of America, Inc. The donation came via the automotive company’s 2022 “Share the Love” campaign.

The 14-year initiative seeds hometown charities based on where customers believe support should go. Safe Harbor, for example, benefited as it did because local car purchasers chose it.

The “Share the Love” outreach designates $250 in charitable support to every Subaru new car purchaser. Recipients of a new set of Subaru keys are also presented with a menu-style listing of nonprofits they wish to be bolstered. To ensure a grassroots emphasis, the list has four national organizations and two local ones.

Safe Harbor’s eligibility among the local options was courtesy of Reedman-Toll Subaru of Exton, the closest branded location to the shelter’s West Chester site.

On the national level, the initiative has supplied more than $200 million to more than 1,600 recipients.

“We are so fortunate that Reedman-Toll Subaru selected Safe Harbor as one of the local charities and we were able to receive their generous donation,” said David James, Director of Development and Marketing. “We are so honored to be a part of their charitable family and we look forward to receiving a donation again at this time next year.”

James also said that the community resource for which he works will remain part of the car brand’s donation-selection program into 2023. He eagerly anticipates the end of supply-chain issues that have affected new car sales processes, in hopes that even more support can come to the organization he represents.

“We are so grateful to Reedman-Toll and Subaru for deciding to give back to their communities, here in Chester County and throughout the nation,” he concluded.