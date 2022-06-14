ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Guernsey County, including the following locations Antrim, Birmingham and Fairview. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Monroe; Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR MONROE AND NOBLE COUNTIES At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Middlebourne, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Martinsville, Woodsfield, Caldwell, Dudley, Sardis, Summerfield, Belle Valley, Lewisville, Sarahsville, Dexter City, Fly, and Antioch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in east central Ohio South central Jefferson County in east central Ohio Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeport, moving southeast at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Bridgeport, Bethesda, Antrim, Flushing, Adena, and Brookside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Greene; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...OHIO...NORTH CENTRAL WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Dale, or near Moundsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Bellaire, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bridgeport, and Benwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Glen Dale, WV
City
Freeport, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 21:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BELMONT, SOUTHERN GUERNSEY, NORTHWESTERN MONROE, SOUTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND NOBLE COUNTIES At 905 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cambridge, Caldwell, New Concord, Byesville, Dudley, Quaker City, Senecaville, Pleasant City, Cumberland, Lore City, Old Washington, Summerfield, Belle Valley, Lewisville, Sarahsville, Salesville, Dexter City, High Hill, Stafford and Batesville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY...NORTHWESTERN BELMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, moving southeast at 30 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Uhrichsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Bethesda, Antrim, Tuscarawas, Flushing, Adena, and Port Washington. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Northern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 937 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jacksonburg, or 11 miles west of Mannington, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shinnston, Salem, Lumberport, Enterprise, Wallace, Center Point and Sedalia. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 64 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Guernsey County in east central Ohio Northeastern Monroe County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Northeastern Noble County in east central Ohio Marshall County in northern West Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 810 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Freeport, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Moundsville, Barnesville, Woodsfield, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bethesda, Quaker City, Belmont, Beallsville, and Clarington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Mph
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lewis County in northern West Virginia Northern Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia West central Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Southern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 1028 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nutter Fort, or near Clarksburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Buckhannon, Bridgeport, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Anmoore, Rock Cave, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Lorentz, Century, Wolf Summit, Tallmansville, Overhill, Hodgesville, Meadowbrook, Horner, French Creek and Despard. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 98 and 120. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 68 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 17. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Crawford; Erie; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION CRAWFORD ERIE FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Ashtabula; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Columbiana; Coshocton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Geauga; Greene; Guernsey; Harrison; Highland; Hocking; Holmes; Jackson; Jefferson; Knox; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Monroe; Morgan; Morrow; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Portage; Richland; Ross; Scioto; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Union; Vinton; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND ASHTABULA ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLINTON COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GEAUGA GREENE GUERNSEY HARRISON HIGHLAND HOCKING HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON KNOX LICKING LOGAN MADISON MAHONING MARION MEDINA MONROE MORGAN MORROW MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROSS SCIOTO STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS UNION VINTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTRF

Storms roll through tonight with cooler air for the weekend

TONIGHT: It was another hot and hazy day across the Ohio Valley. We had another sun filled start with patchy clouds starting to fire up past lunchtime. A cold front is drifting into the region later this evening with the possibility of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns for the day include damaging wind gusts and the potential for hail. Downpours and lightning will also pose a threat. Tornadic activity is low, but not zero. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has most of our region outlined until 9 PM as well. Daytime highs were back in the low 90s with tropical dew point levels. Tonight, most of the showers and storms will be cleared out by midnight. No relief in regards to overnight lows as we bottom out in the lower 70s, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler for afternoon highs tomorrow.
WHEELING, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Severe weather mostly misses Pittsburgh; high temperatures on the way

A threat of severe weather with hurricane-force winds is over for the Pittsburgh area, a National Weather Service meteorologist said early Tuesday. No watches or warnings are active for Southwestern Pennsylvania, meteorologist Jason Frazier said. One line of thunderstorms fizzled out as it moved into Washington and Greene counties, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Severe weather causes flooding in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There have been several reports of flooding across north-central West Virginia from the severe thunderstorms in the area. Most Flash Flood Warnings in the area have expired, but these remain active until 4 p.m.:. Randolph County. Upshur County. A full list of active weather alerts for...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
US News and World Report

Emergency Declared in West Virginia County Hit by Storms

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for a northern West Virginia county hit by high winds and flash flooding from severe storms that caused one death. The declaration that will remain in effect for 30 days allows emergency responders...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

State of emergency is declared as power outage wreaks havoc

WHEELING. W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo says it’s not often that we get hurricane force winds, 60 to 80 miles an hour, tearing trees out of the ground, and wreaking havoc on power lines. With trees and power lines down, caution tape is up. Wheeling Police Department Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says, “If we’ve closed a roadway, it’s because of […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy