Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

TONIGHT: It was another hot and hazy day across the Ohio Valley. We had another sun filled start with patchy clouds starting to fire up past lunchtime. A cold front is drifting into the region later this evening with the possibility of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns for the day include damaging wind gusts and the potential for hail. Downpours and lightning will also pose a threat. Tornadic activity is low, but not zero. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has most of our region outlined until 9 PM as well. Daytime highs were back in the low 90s with tropical dew point levels. Tonight, most of the showers and storms will be cleared out by midnight. No relief in regards to overnight lows as we bottom out in the lower 70s, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler for afternoon highs tomorrow.

WHEELING, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO