Belmont County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 21:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BELMONT, SOUTHERN GUERNSEY, NORTHWESTERN MONROE, SOUTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND NOBLE COUNTIES At 905 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cambridge, Caldwell, New Concord, Byesville, Dudley, Quaker City, Senecaville, Pleasant City, Cumberland, Lore City, Old Washington, Summerfield, Belle Valley, Lewisville, Sarahsville, Salesville, Dexter City, High Hill, Stafford and Batesville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooke, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Ohio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HARRISON...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...OHIO AND BROOKE COUNTIES At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tiltonsville, or near Wellsburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, Martins Ferry, Warwood, Wellsburg, West Liberty, Triadelphia, Avella, Clearview, Valley Grove, and Wintersville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY...NORTHWESTERN BELMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, moving southeast at 30 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Uhrichsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Bethesda, Antrim, Tuscarawas, Flushing, Adena, and Port Washington. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Northeastern Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cameron, or 12 miles southeast of Moundsville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Mannington, Cameron, Fairview, Hundred, Cassville, Rogersville, Grant Town, Farmington, Aleppo, Blacksville, Spraggs, and Mount Morris. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Guernsey County, including the following locations Antrim, Birmingham and Fairview. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Greene; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...OHIO...NORTH CENTRAL WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Dale, or near Moundsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Bellaire, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bridgeport, and Benwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR MONROE AND NOBLE COUNTIES At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Middlebourne, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Martinsville, Woodsfield, Caldwell, Dudley, Sardis, Summerfield, Belle Valley, Lewisville, Sarahsville, Dexter City, Fly, and Antioch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio. Target Area: Wetzel A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN WETZEL COUNTY THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middlebourne, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include New Martinsville, Pine Grove, Jacksonburg, Sardis, Smithfield, Porters Falls, Reader, and Folsom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Crawford; Erie; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION CRAWFORD ERIE FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Knox Pages

NWS confirms tornado hit Knox County during storm

MOUNT VERNON -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado moved through Knox County on Monday night, during a violent summer storm that damaged properties and left thousands without electricity. Kirk Lombardy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Cleveland office, told Knox Pages that officials with the agency...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lewis County in northern West Virginia Northern Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia West central Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Southern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 1028 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nutter Fort, or near Clarksburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Buckhannon, Bridgeport, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Anmoore, Rock Cave, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Lorentz, Century, Wolf Summit, Tallmansville, Overhill, Hodgesville, Meadowbrook, Horner, French Creek and Despard. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 98 and 120. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 68 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 17. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE OH FRANKLIN OH HOCKING LICKING MADISON PICKAWAY IN SOUTH CENTRAL OHIO ADAMS HIGHLAND PIKE ROSS SCIOTO IN SOUTHWEST OHIO CLINTON IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO CHAMPAIGN CLARK GREENE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAVERCREEK, BLANCHESTER, CHILLICOTHE, CIRCLEVILLE, COLUMBUS, DELAWARE, FAIRBORN, GREENFIELD, HILLSBORO, LANCASTER, LOGAN, LONDON, NEWARK, PEEBLES, PICKERINGTON, PIKE LAKE, PIKETON, PLAIN CITY, PORTSMOUTH, SPRINGFIELD, URBANA, WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, WAVERLY, WEST JEFFERSON, WEST UNION, WHEELERSBURG, WILMINGTON, AND XENIA.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huron; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Huron, Lorain and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Medina and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Ontario, Lodi, Loudonville, New London, Shreve, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Rochester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HURON COUNTY, OH
tuscweather.net

Another round of severe weather could impact the Valley on Thursday

Utility crews continue to make repairs to the many downed power lines across the region from Monday’s damaging storms. There are still a lot of folks without electricity yet in spots across the Valley with very hot and humid weather moving in today and tomorrow. I’m told the Tuscarawas County Emergency Management is arranging to have cooling centers set up for folks who need a spot to cool off during the next few days.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Ashtabula; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Columbiana; Coshocton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Geauga; Greene; Guernsey; Harrison; Highland; Hocking; Holmes; Jackson; Jefferson; Knox; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Monroe; Morgan; Morrow; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Portage; Richland; Ross; Scioto; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Union; Vinton; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND ASHTABULA ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLINTON COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GEAUGA GREENE GUERNSEY HARRISON HIGHLAND HOCKING HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON KNOX LICKING LOGAN MADISON MAHONING MARION MEDINA MONROE MORGAN MORROW MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROSS SCIOTO STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS UNION VINTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Gas line issue closes Mall Road, I-70 exits in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Hardest hit areas of Wheeling begin storm cleanup

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s powerful storm include Wheeling Park and all the surrounding neighborhoods. Wheeling Park , Oakmont and Stamm Lane just to name a few ,are indescribable. You have to see it to believe it. Massive trees are being...
WHEELING, WV
US News and World Report

Emergency Declared in West Virginia County Hit by Storms

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for a northern West Virginia county hit by high winds and flash flooding from severe storms that caused one death. The declaration that will remain in effect for 30 days allows emergency responders...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Flash flooding across north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor and Wetzel. There are also a number of Severe Thunderstorms Warnings and Exessive Heat Warnings in effect. Check our Weather Alerts page to see if your county is affected. Here is flooding […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

