Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lewis County in northern West Virginia Northern Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia West central Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Southern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 1028 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nutter Fort, or near Clarksburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Buckhannon, Bridgeport, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Anmoore, Rock Cave, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Lorentz, Century, Wolf Summit, Tallmansville, Overhill, Hodgesville, Meadowbrook, Horner, French Creek and Despard. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 98 and 120. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 68 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 17. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BARBOUR COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO