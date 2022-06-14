ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

By Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — The actor who plays The Flash in the DC Extended Universe is facing even more legal trouble, now accused of troubling behavior as courts struggle to serve a protective order issued on behalf of concerned parents.

Ezra Miller, 29, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of a litany of abuses by the parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old from North Dakota.

According to the LA Times , a protective order has been issued against Miller, filed by indigenous activist Chase Iron Eyes and his wife Sara Jumping Eagle. They allege that Miller has psychologically and emotionally abused the 18-year-old, who met the actor six years ago.

Under tribal law, despite being 18, they are still Tokata’s legal guardians.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court granted the protective order, but law enforcement has not been able to locate Miller or Iron Eyes to serve the order.

Jeff Hardy, wrestling star and NC native, arrested on DUI charge ahead of World 3-Way Tag Team Championship

The family’s petition indicates they’ve attempted to serve the actor at least four times, in both Vermont and California. Chase Iron Eyes says that the pair “move around a lot” and it makes it difficult to find them to serve them the order, which dictates that Miller cannot contact the family and must stay away from their North Dakota home for thirty days.

A court date is set for July 12.

Miller allegedly assaulted Jumping Eagle when they went to California to check on Tokata earlier this year. She filed a police report with Santa Monica police after the incident.

Tokata and Miller allegedly met in 2016 when Tokata was 12 and they were 23. The family’s petition accuses Miller of “corrupting a minor.” They believed the relationship to be innocent at first, established under the pretense of Miller’s activism during the NoDaPL protests.

Now, they accuse the actor of “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior.” They also allege that Miller gave Tokata drugs and tried to sleep in the same bed as Tokata when the teen was only 14, flying Tokata to London for a “Fantastic Beasts” premiere.

Tokata’s parents also allege “sexual predatory behavior” and claim that Miller is using multiple social media accounts “to threaten and gaslight any victims and truth from coming out.”

Tokata took to Instagram, issuing a statement to “acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise.”

Tokata’s mother says that Tokata has not had a phone in some time, and believes Miller crafted the statement on their behalf.

“The Flash,” which stars Miller, is set for release on June 23, 2023. They also recently appeared in the “Fantastic Beasts” movie.

This is only the latest in legal troubles for Ezra Miller, who has been arrested and accused of assault multiple times in Hawaii. According to the LA Times , Tokata Iron Eyes was present during at least one of these altercations, seen in footage obtained by TMZ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

The Independent

Johnny Depp may drop $8m damages claim against Amber Heard if she stops appeal, lawyers reveal

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have floated a deal with Amber Heard which could spare her from paying millions she owes her ex-husband in damages. In their first TV interviews since the bombshell trial concluded, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez said discussions were ongoing over the verdict and the $8.35m the Fairfax court has ordered Ms Heard to pay. In the first of two morning interviews, Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos asked if Mr Depp would forego the damages if Ms Heard dropped her appeal. Attorney Ben Chew said the case was ‘never about money’ for Mr Depp.“You have said...
CELEBRITIES
‘Blood everywhere’: Details on Walgreens murder scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl is dead after a confrontation at her workplace. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it happened at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Saturday, June 11. A store manager told police he’d found a body in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
