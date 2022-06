Understanding how identity theft works is the first step towards preventing it. Identity theft is a sordid matter at the best of times. After all, we're talking about someone taking your place. It might be merely done as a gesture, committing ID fraud online without even making a note of your name (other than to cross it off a list). Or it could be someone turning up at a bank claiming to be you.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO