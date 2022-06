Health authorities in Los Angeles are warning people of a potential rabies exposure after a bat made its way into a Malibu restaurant. Officials from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said in a tweet a bat was handled “by one or more individuals, including a group of children,” at Malibu Cafe in Calamigos Ranch on June 4. The agency said that anyone who may have come into contact with the bat should reach out to their doctor and ask to be evaluated for post-exposure rabies treatment.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO