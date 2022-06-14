ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Scooter rider injured in Denver crash

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday morning involving a low-powered scooter.

Police said the crash happened before 5:30 a.m. near 38th Street and North Brighton Boulevard.

DPD said the crash involved injuries but did not say how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

