Scooter rider injured in Denver crash
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday morning involving a low-powered scooter.
Police said the crash happened before 5:30 a.m. near 38th Street and North Brighton Boulevard.See travel times and delays here
DPD said the crash involved injuries but did not say how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.Tired of gas prices? Ride a horse to work
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 1